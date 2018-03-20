Maryland school shooting victim has ties to CT

A victim of the Maryland school shooting has family living in Connecticut.

The family is asking for the public’s help after the tragic shooting.

Jaelynn Willey, 16, was critically wounded when she was shot at Great Mills High School on Tuesday.

Jaelynn’s uncle, who lives in Manchester, shared this statement:

“This morning, our family was devastated to learn that our beautiful Jaelynn was one of the victims in a school shooting at her high school, Great Mills. Jaelynn is an amazing young lady, whose peaceful presence and love of her fellow students and family is known throughout her Maryland-based school. The second oldest of 9 children, Jaelynn is not only a role model to her siblings, but also a dedicated student and member of her school’s swim team. She also selflessly helps take care of her brohers and sisters each and every day, whether at home, or at the beach, of her favorite places to be. It is hard for us not to see her shining, smiling face right now, and to see her light up the room with her presence. We know that many of your are anxious to hear about ther condition, and we will update you when we can. For now, we just ask for privacy for the families as we deal with the shock of this situation. For those that are working for a way to help, please keep Jaelynn and our family in your prayers. Also, please consider donating to Jaelynn’s fundraiser, which will help with hospital costs and allow our family to be by her side during this ordeal. Thank you for your kind words.”

A 14-year-old boy was also wounded when 17-year-old Austin Rollins opened fire on Tuesday morning.

Rollins was killed when he was confronted by a school resource officer.

You can make a donation to Jaelynn's fundraiser here.

