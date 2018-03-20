Travel impacted ahead of Winter Storm Genny

The flakes from Winter Storm Genny are already starting to creep up parts of I-95.

It’s the southern part of the state that’s expected to see the most snow.

Winter Storm Genny is the 4th major storm of the month and people all over are weary of the winter-like weather.

“We have a Jeep and we bought that specifically to handle the snow,” said Josalee Thrift of New Haven.

Thrift has already taken advantage of the 4-wheel drive as New Haven has seen a constant barrage of storms.

City crews have their plans mapped out, which may explain why some downtown roads remain untreated.

Officials said intersections and hills got the same salty brine that many of the interstates have.

When the snow starts falling during the early morning hours, 60 trucks will be out clearing 230 miles of New Haven city streets.

“These roads are very narrow, and they get even narrower when it’s snowing,” Thrift said.

Drivers know how messy the roads can get and were surprised the parking ban starts on Wednesday at 6 p.m., rather than in the morning.

“As the forecast becomes more clear and certain that may change and they might move the parking ban to an earlier time,” Thrift said.

The streets in the city were relatively empty on Tuesday evening, but Winter Storm Genny is already impacting the rails.

Metro North announced Tuesday afternoon that it will operate on a reduced service and if conditions worse, service could be suspended.

Everything was running smoothly on Tuesday evening, but people were still impacted by the spring snow.

Ank Agarwal was heading back to his grad classes at John Hopkins, but as soon as the doors were closing, he got the alert that classes were canceled.

“I decided to hop off the train, but the doors were closed and I couldn’t get off, so my dad came running over, talked to the conductor and he signaled in and they let me off the train,” Agarwal said.

Dr. Carol Birks just started as the new Superintendent in New Haven on Monday and she’ll have her fir tough call to make for schools.

There have been no school cancellations in New Haven as of Tuesday evening, but you can find the updated list here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.