Suffield police and highway department preparing for another nor'easter

Spring is officially here, but old man winter isn’t letting go quite yet.
We’re getting ready for winter storm Genny, yet another nor’easter set to impact Connecticut.
In Suffield, the highway department has been preparing all week for this storm; pre-treating roads and checking all of their trucks.
“We do 80 miles of road and about seven and a half of private roads. We do all the schools, we do all of the emergency services, police, fire stations, the ambulance, senior center and everything in between,” Highway Foreman Mark Cervione said.
They have nine routes in town and each route takes about three hours to complete.
Both the highway department and Suffield Police are urging everyone to abide by the parking ban to make things easier for crews out on the roads.
There will also be extra patrols out on the roads.
“If you don’t have to go somewhere, then don’t risk your safety and the safety of others by going out. If you have to go out, travel very slowly, drive slowly, give yourself plenty of space between you and the car in front of you,” Captain Christopher McKee said.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
