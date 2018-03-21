Nor'easter could make for a slick evening commute

Winter Storm Genny hasn't looked like much in parts of the state for most of the day on Wednesday.

However, its mixed precipitation along the shoreline is just the beginning.

"By the evening commute, roads will begin deteriorating dramatically as snow will be coming down," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "One to 2 inches an hour, greatly reducing visibility and adding up quickly."

Dixon forecasted 5 to 10 inches for closer to Fairfield County, while 3 to 5 inches are expected across most of CT. The northwest corner will likely see between 1 and 3 inches of snow.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire state until Thursday morning.

In addition to the snow, the wind may gust up to 40 mph.

"That could create some isolated wind damage and power outages," Dixon said.

Futurecast showed snow in the southern portion of the state around noon.

By 5 p.m., snow appears to envelope most of the state and begins adding up.

"The intensity is going to pick up, hitting the peak of it by [Wednesday] evening," Dixon said. "By midnight and points thereafter, [the snow] begins to taper off and become more scattered in variety."

Temperatures for the day will be in the mid-30s.

By Thursday, they should rise into the 40s.

"The wind will make it feel more like the 30s," Dixon said.

