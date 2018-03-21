Nor'easter to pass through the state tonight

Winter Storm Genny hasn't looked like much in parts of the state so far today, but the worst will occur this evening and overnight.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storm will intensify as it moves to the south and east of New England.

"We can expect periods of snow this evening and tonight, some of which will be moderate to heavy at times," DePrest said.

Channel 3 meteorologists have forecasted 5 to 10 inches for closer to Fairfield County, while 3 to 5 inches are expected across most of CT. The northwest corner will likely see between 1 and 3 inches of snow.

Hartford and Tolland counties have been downgraded to a winter storm advisory, while the rest of the counties remain under a winter storm warning.

In addition to the snow, the wind may gust up to 40 mph.

"Temperatures will be in the low and middle 30s this evening and a north to northeasterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph with the highest gusts in southeastern Connecticut," DePrest said.

Isolated to scattered power outages are possible.

There could be lingering snow that will end Thursday morning, but there will be some cleaning up to do during the morning commute.

"Weather conditions will continue to improve tomorrow. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will likely reach the low and middle 40s," DePrest said.

