Travel expected to get tricky later tonight when storm intensifies

New Haven has been preparing for Winter Storm Genny all week. (WFSB)

As Winter Storm Genny develops, one of the areas of the state expected to be the hardest hit is the southern portion of Connecticut.

Six to 12 inches of snow could fall, with locally higher amounts.

"I Just try not to drive," said Josalee Thrift of New Haven. "Luckily I work in a school and we don’t have to go to school [when] it is snowing and also because it is New England. We bought a Jeep to handle the snow.”

Snow began falling in the New Haven area around daybreak on Wednesday, but the peak of the storm wasn't expected until the late afternoon and evening hours.

Visibility is expected to be poor and a lot of snow will fall pretty quickly.

“The one good thing about New haven is that they are on top of things and send texts and emails, [we] get alerts," Thrift said.

A parking ban is in effect for the Elm City, where preparations for the storm have been underway for the last few days.

See more bans, including school early dismissals and closures, here.

“Whatever it is I’m gonna be safe and dry and inside," Thrift said. "But I do hope everybody is safe out there.”

Stay on top of the traffic situation with the Channel 3 traffic map here.

For the forecast itself, read here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.