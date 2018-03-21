NY puts tractor trailer ban in place, airports report flight cancellations

New York State enacted a tractor trailer ban and its two major airports reported flight cancellations on Wednesday as Winter Storm Genny gained strength.

Officials said the ban includes Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound and Interstate 95 north and south, both to the Connecticut border.

The following highways are also included:

I-87 (Thruway) in both directions (north/south) between Exit 1 (NYC Line) and Exit 17 (I-84)

I-287 (Cross Westchester Expressway) in both directions (east/west) between Exit 1 (Route 119) and Exit 12 (I-95/Midland Avenue)

I-95 (New England Thruway) in both directions (north/south) from the NYC Line to the Connecticut Line

I-84 in both directions (east/west) between the PA Line and Connecticut Line

I-684 in both directions (north/south) between the Hutchinson River Parkway and I-84

The ban is in place "until further notice," according to transportation officials.

For real-time traffic updates in Connecticut, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

LaGuardia Airport reported that more than 700 flights scheduled for Wednesday morning were canceled due to the storm.

John F. Kennedy Airport had more than 600 cancellations and said deicing had begun. However, it said the airport is operating as normal.

Both airports advised travelers to check with their airlines to confirm flight statuses.

