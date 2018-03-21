Bradley reports flight cancellations

Winter Storm Genny has prompted flight cancellations at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

According to the airport, it saw 30 percent of Wednesday's flights canceled as of 11:30 a.m.

It said that number could go higher as the storm evolves.

"Passengers who are scheduled to travel are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport," said Alisa Sisic, marketing manager and public information officer, Bradley International Airport. "Several airlines have issued travel waivers."

Flight statuses could be looked up on Bradley's website here.

Twitter uses can also monitor the airport's feed @BDLFlightInfo.

For more on the forecast, read here.

