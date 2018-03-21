Old Saybrook is ready for spring, but prepares for snow

Wet snow began falling in Old Saybrook on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

The calendar said Wednesday was the first full day of spring.

However, Winter Storm Genny had other plans.

Snow began falling in Old Saybrook on Wednesday morning. It was the beginning of the region's fourth nor'easter in less than three weeks.

As of the afternoon, however, it was not sticking to the ground. The roads were simply wet.

Even at the Saybrook Hardware store, customers won't find snow shovels or ice melt outside, but fertilizers and rakes.

People in town will say they're ready for spring.

“We've been having a tease here and there of the warm weather, then the next day snow, freezing rain," said Emma Loso, Saybrook Hardware's assistant manager. "It's like come-on.”

At nearby Saybrook Power Supply, technicians have already been prepping lawn mowing gear while the snow blowers are on sale.

“When we get to March, no one buys snow blowers. They’re looking forward to doing something in the yard or cutting some grass,” said Tom Finta, of Saybrook Power Supply.

Landscapers and snow plow contractors meanwhile are prepped and ready to clean up once the heavy snow starts to fly.

“It’s been a nightmare. We’re trying to get going and snow is on the way, we can’t do cleanups, we can’t do much of anything,” said Bill Lillie, of Sprigs and Twigs Landscaping.

Meanwhile, rail commuters on Shoreline East between New London and New Haven were put on alert that the train schedule could change, depending on the weather.

Schools in the district called for a half day.

