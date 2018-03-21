Old Saybrook ready for spring, but prepared for snow

Wet snow began falling in Old Saybrook on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

The calendar said Wednesday was the first full day of spring.

However, Winter Storm Genny had other plans.

Snow began falling in Old Saybrook on Wednesday morning. It was the beginning of the region's fourth nor'easter in less than three weeks.

As of noon, however, it was not sticking to the ground.

The roads were simply wet.

Even at the Saybrook Hardware store, customers won't find snow shovels or ice melt outside, but fertilizers and rakes.

People in town will say they're ready for spring.

“We've been having a tease here and there of the warm weather, then the next day snow, freezing rain," said Emma Loso, Saybrook Hardware's assistant manager. "It's like come-on.”

Buses will be taking students home for a late afternoon or early evening of shoveling and sledding.

