Gov. partially activates state's emergency operations center

The governor said the state's emergency operations center in Hartford opened Wednesday afternoon before the peak of Winter Storm Genny.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced that the storm will be monitored there, after it opened at 2 p.m.

He held a briefing on Wednesday afternoon, where he said there were no plans to send any state workers home early.

Malloy said the storm is expected to impact afternoon travel with a range of snow accumulations across the state.

He urged drivers to use caution, as roads could be slippery.

The state’s EOC will be staffed with personnel from the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Department of Transportation, the Connecticut National Guard, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Department of Public Health and liaisons from Eversource and United Illuminating.

The DOT has 634 plow trucks and 200 private contractors ready to clear the roads.

Materials such as sale, liquid magnesium chloride, and spare parts are stockpiled at roughly 50 DOT satellite facilities throughout the state. The department also has 17 industrial/loader-mounted snow blowers that are capable of each moving 1,500 tons of snow per hour.

For more on the forecast, read here.

During the news conference Wednesday, Malloy signed an executive order that modifies the terminology used to describe executive branch employees during weather-related or emergency situations.

In the past, the state would say "essential" and "nonessential" when describing different levels of workers. Going forward, Malloy said "essential" employees will now be referred to "Level 1 employees" and "nonessential" employees will be "Level 2 employees."

