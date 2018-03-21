Waterbury canceled school ahead of nor'easter

Snow was on and off in Waterbury on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

The first few flakes from Winter Storm Genny began flying during the late morning hours of Wednesday.

Channel 3's crew in that part of the state said they had been coming down on and off with no significant accumulation.

However, that's expected to change once the storm ramps up by Wednesday night.

For most of the day, it was business as usual for roadways like Route 8.

However, just across the border in New York, a tractor-trailer ban was issued on state highways.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Kevin Nursick told Channel 3 on Tuesday that the DOT has more than 630 plows out and about 200 contractors on the standby depending on how the storm plays out.

People in the city said they're planning to take this storm as it comes.

"I do as much as I can during a snowstorm," said Anthony Robinson of Waterbury. "So I mean it is what it is at the end of the day. You still got to get up and do what you got to do."

"Shoveling, and getting stuck the cold," said Gary Johnson of Naugatuck. "But you know it's okay other than that."

The storm is expected to put the DOT over its allocated snow and ice budget of $36 million this year.

Officials said it's more of a ballpark figure and they use the past 10 years to come up with an average to use, but they can adjust.

Waterbury school officials didn't take any chances with Winter Storm Genny. They canceled classes for Wednesday on Tuesday night.

The last day of school is now slated for June 21.

The school's Director of Personnel Bob Brenker said they wanted to play it safe canceling the night before this storm, especially with new buses they haven't tested in the snow yet.

For more on the forecast, read here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.