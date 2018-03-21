SATs at some schools rescheduled until end of April

Winter Storm Genny forced the early dismissal and closure of schools on Wednesday, the date the state had scheduled for the SATs.

As a result, make up dates have been for the schools that closed or dismissed on Wednesday.

The new dates are April 24 and April 25, according to Peter Yazbak, director of communications for the state Department of Education.

State officials sent a memo to superintendents on Tuesday.

"As you are aware, the primary testing date for the Connecticut SAT School Day is Wednesday, March 21, 2018," Yazbak wrote. "In light of the impending nor’easter for Wednesday, the Connecticut State Department of Education already communicated the testing policy in case of school delays, early dismissals, and closures to SAT test center supervisors on March 15, 2018."

Yazbak said schools would have had to have been open for four hours of testing at the end of the school day without breaking for lunch.

After further discussions, he said the College Board decided to make a slight adjustment to the policy.

For the latest on school early dismissals, check here.

See the forecast here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.