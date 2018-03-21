Man accused of pawning items stolen during rash of burglaries

Matthew Baldino was charged with pawning items he stole from a home burglary in Milford. (Milford police)

A man police said pawned items he stole during a rash of burglaries in Milford has been arrested.

Police said they charged Matthew Baldino, 30, of Stratford, with third-degree larceny.

They took him into custody on Tuesday.

Police said the arrest warrant was issued based on the burglary of one residence in Milford in which the items were pawned.

Investigators said they believe Baldino was behind a rash of residential burglaries in the city.

His bond was set at $25,000.

