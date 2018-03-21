Schools opt for early dismissals ahead of nor'easter

Mother Nature caused schools across the state to dismiss students early on Wednesday.

Superintendents make the call to dismiss early for safety reasons, as they want to get students home before the snow starts falling, and that plan worked out on Wednesday.

Most schools in Tolland County sent students home hours early because of snow.

Nicole Cote from Tolland picked up her 4-year-old son from pre-k on Wednesday. The schools that dismissed early won’t have to add this day to their make-up calendar.

“Yes, because they don't have to make it up now so at least he went to school for a little while,” Cote said.

Tolland's superintendent took to Twitter to share dismissal times, and mentioned about SAT testing times.

Some Connecticut schools had to reschedule those tests because of the weather.

In nearby Ellington, it was the same story where schools let out early.

The high school was the first to dismiss, followed by the middle and elementary schools.

Some said they don't mind dealing with more snow.

“I like driving in it but other than that I don't like cleaning up the mess,” said Benjamin White, of Tolland.

But others are ready for spring.

