Volunteer EMS accused of taking inappropriate photos of patients, stealing firearms

An Easton EMS volunteer was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly taking photos of patients and stealing firearms from co-workers.

Christopher Barlow, 21, of Duxbury, MA, is accused of hiding a camera inside a bathroom at the EMS building.

Police said he also allegedly took pictures of patients who were being transported in an ambulance while they were under Barlow’s care as an EMT.

Barlow is also accused of stealing two firearms from a co-worker at EMS, as well as forcing official documents to present himself as an Easton Police Officer.

Easton police said it is alleged Barlow provided a false statement on an application for a long rifle.

During an investigation that began in the summer of 2017, the Duxbury, MA Police Department accused Barlow of falsely claiming to be a Homeland Security agent, and collecting a large number of guns, ammunition, explosives and stolen medical equipment. This was based on an initial complaint from the Easton EMS and Police Department.

Barlow was indicted in October 2017 on six counts of receiving stolen property and several other charges.

He has been held without bail until his release date on February 16, 2018.

Barlow was charged on Wednesday for stealing a firearm, voyeurism, illegal alteration of records and providing a false statement.

Barlow was released on a $25,000 bond and will be in court in April.

