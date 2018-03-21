Route 10 in Farmington closed for emergency tree removal

Route 10 in Farmington will be closed for several hours due to an emergency tree removal.

According to Farmington Police, Route 10 will be closed between Route 4 and Aqueduct Lane.

The road will be closed from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Police said the hard closure will be at 131 Waterville Road, and access will be permitted to residents only.

Southbound motorists should use Tolcott Notch Road as a detour. Northbound drivers should use Town Farm Road as a detour around the area.

Officers and signs will be in the area to help drivers.

