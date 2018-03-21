Route 10 in Farmington reopens after emergency tree removal

Route 10 in Farmington has reopened after being shut down for emergency tree removal on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Farmington Police, Route 10 was closed between Route 4 and Aqueduct Lane.

The road closed around 3:30 p.m. and reopened around 4:30 p.m.

Detours were put in place for drivers.

