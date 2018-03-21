Police looking for man accused of lewd activity inside Watertown Kmart

Police say this man is accused of masturbating inside a Kmart (Watertown Police)

Watertown police are looking for a man who is suspected of lewd activity inside a Kmart.

Police said the man was seen on surveillance footage openly masturbating in the store.

It happened at the Kmart on Straits Turnpike around 4 p.m. on Monday.

The man was described as being in his 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with dark colored facial hair, and black framed glasses.

Police said he was wearing a gray winter skull cap, a dark-colored zip-up coat with an unidentifiable name tag, and dark colored pants.

When approached by store security, the man fled in a black Nissan sedan with dealer plates.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said they had identified the man.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-945-5200.

