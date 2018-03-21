Bloomfield man stabs, seriously injures father

A Bloomfield man was arrested on Wednesday after stabbing his father in the chest and seriously injuring him.

Carlos Cameron, 35, of Carpenter Lane, was arrested after he stabbed his 68-year-old father in the best.

Police arrived on scene around 1:15 p.m. to find the father suffering from a stab wound.

Witnesses told police that there was an argument between Cameron and his father, which resulted in Cameron grabbing a kitchen knife and stabbing his father.

After the fight, Cameron ran from the house and police searched for him in the area.

As a precaution, police notified the Laurel Elementary School, which is the area that police were searching for the suspect.

Cameron was located at a neighbor’s house on Greenmeadow Drive, where he was taken into custody.

The victim was brought to Saint Francis Hospital with life-threatening injuries for a wound around the heart. He is in surgery.

Cameron was charged with first degree assault of an elderly person.

