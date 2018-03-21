Winter Storm Genny will bring snow to all of Connecticut tonight!

WINTER STORM GENNY…

A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for all of Connecticut through early Thursday morning. A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for all of Coastal Connecticut from midnight tonight until 4:00 am Thursday morning.

Winter Storm Genny has been slow to start to say the least. While it has been snowing and raining in Southern Connecticut, the Northern Connecticut remained dry most of the day and there was even some dim sunshine for a while. Highs were in the 30s and lower 40s.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The worst of Winter Storm Genny will occur this evening and tonight. The storm will intensify offshore as it moves to the south and east of New England. The storm center will likely pass near or to the east of the benchmark (40 degrees north/70 degrees west). We can expect periods of snow this evening and tonight, some of which will be moderate to heavy at times. Even Northern Connecticut will get at least some snow. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 30s this evening and a north to northeasterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph with the highest gusts in Southeastern Connecticut. Isolate to scattered power outages are possible, but we don’t expect this to become a big problem statewide.

THURSDAY

Lingering areas of snow will end tomorrow morning, but there will be some cleaning up to do during the morning commute. Total snowfall accumulations are expected to range from 5-10” in Southern Connecticut to 3-5” in the Greater Hartford Area. Far Northern Connecticut may see 1-3”. The jackpot may actually be in lower Fairfield County where snow has been falling throughout the afternoon.

Weather conditions will continue to improve tomorrow. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will likely reach the low and middle 40s. A stiff north-northwesterly wind could gust to 30 mph or higher and that will make for a rather chilly day. A stray wet snow or rain shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon.

FRIDAY…

Friday will partly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs in the low and middle 40s. There is a chance for a passing flurry or snow shower.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…

For now, we expect the storm track to remain well to the south of New England. However, we can’t rule out a few snow showers Saturday as colder air begins to move southward across New England. Sky conditions should vary from partly to mostly cloudy and highs will be in the lower 40s. There will be a stiff northerly breeze as well.

Sunday should be dry and colder with partly sunny skies and highs only in the 30s and lower 40s. Morning lows over the weekend will be in the mid to upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday and Tuesday should be storm free and temperatures will be on the rise! Highs on Monday will be in the 40s at best, but the mercury should top 50 degrees by Tuesday afternoon! By Wednesday, rain showers are expected to move into the state, but temperatures should still manage to reach 50 degrees or higher.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

