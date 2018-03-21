Snow budgets affected after fourth nor'easter in 3 weeks

The recent snow storms this past month have quickly added up and made snow budgets go over in one town.

Right now, the town of Hamden is facing a $100,000 snow budget deficit. With Winter Storm Genny approaching, it’ll just mean even more extra dollars over budget.

Department of Public Works workers pretreated roads and are standing by for the storm.

Hamden’s full fleet of 17 plow trucks are ready for the snow.

The Public Works Director, Craig Cesare, said 4,000 tons of salt was used this winter season, which is average.

Cesare said it’s the overtime hours clocked that made the budget go over.

He said many of the snow storms just happened to fall on weekends and holidays, which means overtime for the crews.

“It’s constant pressure this time of year for us. The guys deserve a lot of credit. They are at it 24-7 if necessary, they just keep going,” Cesare said.

Cesare explained they will begin to tap into their emergency fund, which is set up for situations like the current one.

“They’re going to be here, we’re always here. If it snows tomorrow, we’ll still be here but we get to that point where it’s time for spring, so we’ll see what happens,” Cesare said.

Plow trucks are standing by for Winter Storm Genny, and if needed, there is another crew of workers ready to swap out beginning at midnight.

