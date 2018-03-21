Crews battling Hartford fire

Crews in Hartford are battling a structure fire on Wednesday evening.

According to Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz, the fire started at 8:59 p.m. on 274 South Marshall Street.

Crews are working to put out the fire.

There is no word on if there are any injuries from the fire.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness New for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.