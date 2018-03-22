Flights resume amidst some delays and cancellations

A Douglas County judge denied bond for a Highlands Ranch woman who is accused of tossing her newborn onto a neighbor's deck where it was found dead in January.More >
A Douglas County judge denied bond for a Highlands Ranch woman who is accused of tossing her newborn onto a neighbor's deck where it was found dead in January.More >
Mark Anthony Conditt, whose string of package bombs killed two people and wounded five in Texas, made a 25-minute recording that was found on his cell phone when police recovered his body this morning.More >
Mark Anthony Conditt, whose string of package bombs killed two people and wounded five in Texas, made a 25-minute recording that was found on his cell phone when police recovered his body this morning.More >
Grab your purses and wallets because Toys R Us just announced the start of its liquidation sale.More >
Grab your purses and wallets because Toys R Us just announced the start of its liquidation sale.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for all of Connecticut through early Thursday morning.More >
A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for all of Connecticut through early Thursday morning.More >
State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Waterbury on Wednesday afternoon.More >
State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Waterbury on Wednesday afternoon.More >
Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
New York State enacted a tractor trailer ban and its two major airports reported flight cancellations on Wednesday as Winter Storm Genny gained strength.More >
New York State enacted a tractor trailer ban and its two major airports reported flight cancellations on Wednesday as Winter Storm Genny gained strength.More >
Crews in Hartford are battling a structure fire on Wednesday evening.More >
Crews in Hartford are battling a structure fire on Wednesday evening.More >