Flights resume amidst some delays and cancellations

A number of flights at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks were canceled or delayed because of Winter Storm Genny.

Some people were just hoping they’ll be able to leave on Thursday. They were closely monitoring the weather system from the airport.

Forty percent of flights were canceled on Wednesday due to Winter Storm Genny and weather conditions in other areas.

If travelers are supposed to travel on Thursday, they are being advised to check with their airlines to see if there are any potential re-booking options before heading to the airport. Several airlines have issued travel waivers.

"I needed to get to Jacksonville because my brother’s 70th birthday party on Friday so I wanted to make sure I’d be there. I called Delta and they had a flight! So I cancelled Jet Blue for Friday and now I’m going out [Thursday] morning at 7:10," said Pat Menefee of Hartford.

Things are picking up here at @Bradley_Airport. Yesterday, 40% of flights were cancelled due to #WinterStormGenny and weather conditions in other areas. I spoke with several people this morning who are hoping to make it out today. The details on @WFSBnews all morning. pic.twitter.com/S8VxEwUD4D — Eva Zymaris (@EvaZymaris) March 22, 2018

Travelers can check Bradley's website here for real-time flight information.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.