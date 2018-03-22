Snow lingers through the morning commute

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Snow lingered for the morning commute in Milford. (WFSB)

Snow from Winter Storm Genny is expected to linger through the Thursday morning commute.

A winter weather advisory is all that remains of the weather alerts that were in once in place on Wednesday. It's for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties until later in the morning.

School districts posted delays. See the list here.

"We have some lingering snow showers [Thursday] morning that should just add a coating onto the grassy surfaces," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "The roads will be wet."

Some may be slick as temperatures are close to the freezing mark in many communities.

Dixon said the system is in the process of winding down and exiting the state.

"It's time to put this winter storm in our rearview mirror," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Good riddance."

Dixon said the storm was very difficult to forecast.

"Dry air played a big role, eroding and drying out a lot of the snow before it reached the ground," Dixon said.

The jackpot for the storm was just to the south of Connecticut.

"We often talk about how a matter of miles can make a huge difference," Dixon said. "Western Long Island has over a foot of snow on the ground."

Dixon expected partial clearing by Thursday afternoon.

"Temperatures will make their way back into the low-to-mid 40s," he said.

Friday will start with some sunshine, but over the course of the afternoon, some isolated rain or snow showers could pop up. However, many communities will likely remain dry.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.