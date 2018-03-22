Temps near the freezing mark leave potentially slick travel conditions

Hamden had just prepared its trucks for spring before Winter Storm Genny. (WFSB)

Road crews across the state have been out all night making sure the roads were clear from Winter Storm Genny.

Temperature hovered at or above the freezing mark on Thursday morning in plenty of cities and towns and made for some potentially slippery diving conditions.

In Hamden, 17 trucks were ready to go and their drivers clocked in at midnight on Thursday. They were ready for 12 hour shifts.

The town said it already used 4,000 tons of salt this winger, which it call typical. However, it is hoping Genny is the last storm of the season so it doesn't have to dip into an emergency fund to buy more.

Hamden's Department of Public Works director said the city is facing a $100,000 deficit in its snow budget.

"It's constant pressure this time of year for us," said Craig Cesare, director, Hamden DPW. "The guys deserve a lot of credit, they’re at it 24/7 if necessary. We just keep going."

The trucks were actually ready for spring before this most recent brush with winter.

Cesare said his department had to get them ready for winter again and clean them out.

