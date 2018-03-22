Snow ends, partial clearing... then, eventually trending milder!

TODAY …

Lingering areas of snow are in the process of ending this morning, from west to east. As we progress from the morning into the afternoon hours, we do anticipate partial clearing. So later today, with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will reach between 40 and 45 (keep in mind our average high is 50). A northwesterly breeze will gust at times to near 30 mph, making it feel a bit chillier.

With regard to this most recent winter storm, as we outlined going into it, there was a bit of a forecasting conundrum. As the storm developed to our south, it hit a brick wall of dry air …so while there was moisture aloft, it was all evaporating by the time it reached the ground. Also, we often speak to how a ‘matter of miles’ will make all the difference – this was a prime example. We outlined how there would be a sharp cutoff, from heavy snow to where there would be very little… that was indeed the case, it just set up farther south than expected. Initially, we thought the swath of heaviest snow could fall in southern/southwestern CT, while it actually set up across western Long Island – where over a foot of snow was received.

FRIDAY…

Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds. It will also be breezy and a bit chilly with temps that will only peak in the lower 40s. With some lingering instability aloft, combined with daytime heating… there is a chance for a passing rain or snow shower.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…

For now, the weekend will be storm-free. Any wet weather should stay to our south and temperatures will remain below average. High temperature Saturday will be in the lower 40s, but it will feel a tad colder thanks to a breeze. Sunday will likely be a couple degrees colder than Saturday (highs in the upper 30s), but less windy.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday and Tuesday should be dry and quiet, a warming trend also commences. By Tuesday temperatures should get back to near average with highs near 50. Wednesday could be even milder, with temperatures hitting the mid-50s! Also, as we head toward the middle of next week, some rain will be possible.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon