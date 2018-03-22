URI's Hurley tapped as new UConn men's basketball head coach

The University of Rhode Island's head coach will be the new men's basketball coach at the University of Connecticut.

UConn confirmed on Thursday that Dan Hurley is leaving URI to take the position.

A source told Channel 3 that Hurley met with his staff on Thursday morning to inform them.

UConn recently fired coach Kevin Ollie but has not commented on the reason.

It did recently acknowledge a NCAA investigation into the team.

Hurley's URI Rams won the Atlantic 10 Conference title and finished the season 23-6. The team made it into the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament before being ousted by Davidson.

It's official! Dan Hurley named Head Coach of @UConnMBB. pic.twitter.com/G5ppW9fneO — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) March 22, 2018

Ollie, who won a NCAA Tournament title in 2014, finished 8th in the American Athletic Conference standings, went 10-9 and failed to make the tournament this season.

