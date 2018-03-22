Tolls vote expected by Transportation Committee today

State lawmakers are expected to vote on a plan to bring tolls back to Connecticut.

The Transportation Committee is meeting for the vote at 1 p.m. in Hartford.

Lawmakers have been reviewing the plan since last week.

Some Republicans view it as another tax and want to more clarification over where the tolls will go and how much drivers will be charged.

Backers of the plan, however, said drivers who pass through the state should pay for the roads they use.

