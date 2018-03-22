Man arrested for posting a bomb threat about Trumbull High School

A Trumbull man was arrested for posting an online bomb threat referencing the town's high school.

Rushab Momaya, 23, a 2011 graduate of Trumbull High School, stated on Facebook that he was going to bomb the school.

However, no details were revealed in the post.

Police said they received two complaints about it on Wednesday night.

When officers responded to Momaya's home, they determined that the threat was not credible. No explosives-making material was found on the property.

Police and fire officials said they worked with the Board of Education to make sure the school was safe and secure.

Momaya was charged with second-degree threatening, second-degree harassment and breach of peace.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.