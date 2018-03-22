Meeting about removing traffic lights from Route 9 in Middletown set for tonight

A public meeting has been scheduled for Thursday night regarding changes to Route 9 in Middletown.

The changes, according to the Department of Transportation, include removing traffic lights on the route and intersection improvements along Main Street.

The meeting is set to happen at 7 p.m. at the Middletown High School Auditorium on La Rosa Lane.

It will start with a formal presentation.

The traffic signals have been in place since the 1950s.

Past plans to remove them from Route 9 have been discussed in the past, but none have come to fruition.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced the most recent proposal more than a year and a half ago.

It involves creating new bridges and raising a portion of the highway.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.