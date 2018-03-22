Waterbury schools operate as scheduled despite threat

It was business as usual for two Waterbury schools on Thursday following the discovery of a social media threat.

The threat referenced Wallace Middle School and Crosby High School, which are connected on the same campus.

It was first noticed on Wednesday night.

Waterbury Public Schools spokesperson Bob Brenker said the threat was brought to the school's attention after it was found on social media.

It referenced ISIS and the recent Maryland school shooting. It also said the same would happen at Wallace and Crosby.

Police were called.

Investigators are looking into who made the post.

They said someone screen-grabbed it online and shared it with school officials.

Police said they determined that the threat was not credible.

Waterbury schools opened with a 2 hour delay on Thursday because of the weather.

After that, classes were on a normal schedule.

