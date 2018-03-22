Police look to identify suspects in Watertown hit and run

Police are looking to identify these two men (Watertown Police)

Watertown police are looking to identify two men who may have been involved in a hit and run.

The two men, about 18-20 years old, are believed to have been operating a white pick-up truck when it struck a pillar outside the Gulf gas station on Fern Hill Road.

The crash was caught on camera.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-945-5200.

