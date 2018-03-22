New Britain couple facing deportation seeks sanctuary in Old Lyme church

A couple in New Britain that was set to be deported to Pakistan on March 19 has taken sanctuary in an Old Lyme church.

Malik Naveed Bin Rehman and Zahida Altaf have live in the US for over 18 years and own a small business in New Britain.

The couple has a 5-year-old daughter, Roniya, who was born in the US.

The First Congregational Church of Old Lyme (FCCOL) released a statement on Thursday about the couple.

The statement said in part, “It is in recognition of those core values that our church agreed to offer sanctuary to Malik Naveed Bin Rehman and Zahida Altaf, a married couple from New Britain – working in close conjunction with our friends at two human rights organizations, the Keep Rehman & Altaf Home Advocacy Team and the Connecticut Immigrants Rights Alliance (CIRA). It is our belief that immigration law, as it is being applied in this couple’s particular circumstances, is unjust.”

The church said they will be offering a private apartment within the church where they can live while their legal team helps them pursue an appeal.

The couple is still seeking a Stay of Removal from the courts.

