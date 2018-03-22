Torrington residents upset over pipeline project

Some Torrington residents are up in arms over a pipeline project that would span from one neighboring town into their city’s sewer system.

The project is moving forward after city councilors voted for the project earlier this week.

A private development in Goshen may soon tap into Torrington’s sewer system.

This is because Woodridge Lake’s sewer system hasn’t been working, but for those who live in Torrington, they don’t approve.

“The concerns have been going on for six months now. We are trying to see what can be done,” said Carol Bottass, a Torrington resident.

The development reached out to Torrington years ago, but the project came to city councilors in January 2018.

The pipeline would be constructed under the road, along the area of Route 4 in Torrington between Torrington town line and Lover’s Lane. This totals about two miles.

The concern with some residents in this area is the pipeline would follow the public drinking water watershed.

“We have all sat there and learned what could happen and it could be dangerous if it breaks. We won’t have any water at all and if you drink it, you can die. It will be all sewer,” Bottass said.

According to the city, that’s not true.

The Energy and Environmental Protection Agency sent this letter to those involved with the project.

They mention in the letter, “The project proposed to mitigate any potential threat to the public water supply through monitoring,” and “the risk of leak … is minimal.”

They also go on to say, “Of the 214 public drinking water surface watersheds in Connecticut, 130 have sewer service area parcels within them.”

City councilors approved the federally funded project 3 to 2 on Monday.

The Torrington Mayor, Elinor Carbone, said in a statement, “What do we, the city of Torrington, gain by doing this? … any enterprise that relies on a steady, predictable flow of revenue to cover the cost of operations benefits from additional customers (in this case, users) that will ultimately reduce the per capita costs.”

There is still a lot of work to do.

Torrington officials will be negotiating with Woodridge Lake, as the city will set the price for construction and what to charge these new users.

The amount would need to be approved by the state’s Department of Health.

The construction could be set for late summer or fall.

