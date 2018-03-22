Norwich auto yard fire forces evacuations in the area

A fire broke out at an auto recycling yard in Norwich (iwitness)

Emergency crews battled a huge fire at an auto recycling yard in Norwich on Thursday.

The fire broke out at Boyd's Auto on Corning Road on Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials said hazardous flammable liquids were involved and the surrounding area was evacuated. Some people who were evacuated went to Bishop School.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen for miles, and filled the area surrounding the auto yard.

Norwich Public Utilities said power was cut to about 75 customers as a safety precaution.

It is unclear at this time if any injuries have been reported.

