1st weekend of spring: cool/breezy, with a few rain and snow showers!

IT’S FINALLY FRIDAY…

Cooler air will overspread Southern New England over the next few days thanks to a persistent northwesterly flow. Yesterday, we hit the low 50s; today’s highs will be in the low to mid-40s. After a calm start, a brisk northwest wind will make it feel colder at times. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy and there will be scattered rain and wet snow showers in the state during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Any shower activity will dissipate tonight and the sky will become partly cloudy to clear.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…

It won’t feel much like spring as temperatures will continue to trend downward. Saturday’s highs will range from 40-45 and we’ll still have to contend with a brisk northwest wind. A passing isolated rain/snow shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A passing snow shower is possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be partly sunny and rather cold for early spring. High pressure over Eastern Canada will spread cold air southward across all of New England. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is about 10 degrees colder than normal. There will be a brisk northerly breeze as well.

NEXT WEEK…

High pressure will build southward into New England early next week. That means Monday and Tuesday will be nice days with a mostly sunny sky. While a dry and quiet start to the week, a warming trend also commences. Monday morning will be cold with temperatures in the 20s, but afternoon highs will be in the 40s. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will likely reach 50-55 thanks to strong early spring sunshine. A disturbance will bring clouds and rain showers on Wednesday, but highs will be in the 50s. By Thursday, there is a good chance we’ll be enjoying highs in the 60s!

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”