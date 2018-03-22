Cooler days ahead with a few rain and snow showers!

WINTER STORM GENNY…

Heavy snow fell in Southern Connecticut last night, but there was only a dusting in northern portions of the state. Snowfall ranged from 0.1” in Windsor Locks to 7.5” in Greenwich. Very heavy snow fell just to the south of Connecticut, on Long Island. A National Weather Service employee reported 20.1” of snow in Patchogue, which is in Suffolk County, Long Island! A trained spotter reported 16.0” of snow in Plainview, which is in Nassau County, Long Island.

THURSDAY RECAP…

Despite a lot of clouds most of the day, temperatures managed to top 50 degrees in many parts of the state. The afternoon high was at least 53 degrees in Windsor Locks, Hartford, and New Haven. That was certainly a nice surprise!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Overall, the sky will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening and there will be a brisk northwest wind. Overnight lows will range from 25-33 under a variably cloudy sky later tonight.

FRIDAY…

Cooler air will overspread Southern New England over the next few days thanks to a persistent northwesterly flow. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the 40s at best. A brisk northwest wind will make it feel colder at times. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy and there will be scattered rain and wet snow showers in the state during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Any shower activity will dissipate tomorrow night and the sky will become partly cloudy to clear. Lows Friday night will range from 25-30.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…

It won’t feel much like spring as temperatures will continue to trend downward. Saturday’s highs will range from 40-45 and we’ll still have to contend with a brisk northwest wind. A passing flurry can’t be ruled out, but most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The mercury will dip into the 20s to near 30 degrees Saturday night.

A passing snow shower is possible late Saturday night and Sunday morning. The rest of the day will be partly sunny and rather cold for early spring. High pressure over Eastern Canada will spread cold air southward across all of New England. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is about 10 degrees colder than normal. There will be a brisk northerly breeze as well.

NEXT WEEK…

High pressure will build southward into New England early next week. That means Monday and Tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies. Plus, the chilly air will modify and temperatures will be on the rise. Monday morning will be cold with temperatures in the 20s, but afternoon highs will be in the 40s. The mercury will dip into the 20s Monday night thanks to the combination of clear skies and light winds. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will likely reach 50-55 thanks to strong early spring sunshine.

A disturbance will bring clouds and rain showers on Wednesday, but highs will be in the 50s. By Thursday, there is a good chance we’ll be enjoying highs in the 60s!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

