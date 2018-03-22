Two juveniles arrested after concerning videos on social media

The Plainfield Police department arrested two juveniles on Thursday after concerning videos were posted on social media.

According to police, Connecticut State Police received a complaint that a 14-year-old student from Griswold Alternative School posted concerning videos on Snapchat.

The videos showed the juvenile displaying a firearm.

Police determined the juvenile was absent from school on the day that the video was posted and was said to be at a friend’s house.

Police responded to the friend's’s home located on Seventh Street in Plainfield and found two juveniles at the home. One of the juveniles was determined to be the one who posted the videos on Snapchat.

According to police, through the investigation, despite multiple attempted to mislead officers, a loaded gun was found inside the home.

It was found that the gun was brought to the home by a 15-year-old student from Ellis Technical High School.

Police said the gun was taken from a family member, who was not aware.

Both juveniles were taken to Plainfield Police Department and arrested on multiple charges.

Police are not releasing the identities since the suspects are juveniles.

No direct threat was made to either school or any public safety risk.

Both schools were notified of the incident.

This case remains under investigation.

