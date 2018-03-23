Firefighters respond to house fire in New Britain

Firefighters battled a morning house fire on Maple Street in New Britain Friday. (Chimelis Santiago/iWitness)

Crews are battling a fire at a multi-family home in New Britain.

Police said it broke out just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday at 209 Maple St.

Road closures are in place in the area, according to police.

No injuries were reported yet.

A cause has also not yet been determined.

