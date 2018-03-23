I-91 south closed due to rollover

Interstate 91 southbound is closed in Enfield because of a rollover crash.

State police said that the crash happened at exit 47.

Troopers previously said only the left lane and the shoulder were open just after 7:15 a.m. on Friday. However, an update from troopers around 8 a.m. said the highway was closed on the southbound side.

They warned drivers to expect delays.

Serious injuries were reported.

A cause for the crash has not yet been determined.

