I-91 south closed due to rollover

Interstate 91 southbound is closed in Enfield because of a rollover crash.
State police said that the crash happened at exit 47.
Troopers previously said only the left lane and the shoulder were open just after 7:15 a.m. on Friday. However, an update from troopers around 8 a.m. said the highway was closed on the southbound side.
They warned drivers to expect delays.
Serious injuries were reported.
A cause for the crash has not yet been determined.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
