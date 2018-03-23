Motorcyclist killed in Bloomfield crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a Friday morning crash in Bloomfield, police said. (WFSB)

A motorcycle rider died in a crash in Bloomfield on Friday.

According to police, it happened on Hall Boulevard, also known as Route 218, and Simsbury Road, Route 185.

The road is closed.

Police said the rider lost control and was thrown over a guardrail.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic is being directed down Route 218 from Maple Avenue to get to the Cigna campus; however, they have to cut through the campus to get down to Route 185.

The crash remains under investigation.

