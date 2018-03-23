Crews battle fire at New Haven restaurant

Crews responded to a fire at Shell and Bones Restaurant Friday morning (WFSB)

Fire crews knocked down a fire at Shell and Bones Restaurant in New Haven Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. It was found in the kitchen.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time or if any injuries have been reported.

The restaurant is located on South Water Street.

