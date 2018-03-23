PD: Woman found dead at Groton hotel - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Woman found dead at Groton hotel

Groton police are investigating after a woman was found dead at the Ramada Inn.

Police said the woman was found just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

At this time, police said her death is under investigation. Her name has not been released.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 441-6712. 

