Police identify woman found dead in Groton hotel

A woman was found dead at a hotel in Groton on Friday morning (WFSB)

Groton Police identified the woman who was found dead at the Ramada Inn on Friday morning.

Police said crews from the Groton Police Department, Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department, Groton Ambulance, and medics responded to a call at the hotel of a person who was unresponsive.

Police said 31-year-old Jonelle Quamme was pronounced dead on scene just before 7:30 a.m.

At this time, police said her death is under investigation pending the results of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 441-6712.

