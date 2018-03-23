Lawmakers discuss Hartford's debt situation

Lawmakers are expected to address Hartford's debt situation on Friday afternoon.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin recently submitted a proposal to the City Council in which the state would pay off the city's $550 million debt over the next several decades.

The amount would be less than $40 million per year, according to the mayor's office.

The mayors of New Haven and Bridgeport issued a statement on Friday scrutinizing the potential bailout.

“While we evaluate the state’s new, half-billion-dollar bailout of Hartford, and recognize it as an acknowledgment of the responsibility the state has to assist its structurally, and perpetually distressed cities, we question whether it represents an equitable practice," said New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. "Connecticut absolutely must have a consistent, comprehensive urban policy to lift all cities constrained by current tax laws, now compounded by tens of millions of dollars in state budget cuts. It seems the state continues to shortchange New Haven and Bridgeport – its two largest cities, with comparatively stable finances, while rewarding the past practices of other cities that put them on the edge of financial collapse. Connecticut requires comparable support for its two most populous urban centers and an economic development strategy for the Bridgeport/New Haven region. We’ll meet next week and present a consistent municipal aid program for all cities in the state.”

