West Hartford masseuse arrested for sexually assaulting a client

West Hartford police arrested a masseuse after a client claimed she was touched inappropriately during a massage in January.

Police arrested 41-year-old East Hartford resident, Chiwanda Johnson on a warrant on Thursday and charged him with Sexual Assault in the 4th degree.

Police said a female client claimed she was “touched inappropriately” during a massage at a “A Matter of Touch” on 920 Farmington Avenue by Johnson on January 23rd.

Johnson was released on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on April 5th.

