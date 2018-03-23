Snow showers Sunday morning

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING

Cold with isolated showers tonight

We’ve had a few rain showers and sprinkles pass through areas around and east of Hartford this afternoon. A few more sprinkles and flurries may continue to move through eastern Connecticut tonight, as low pressure to the northeast of the state continues to push moisture into the atmosphere above us. We anticipate that there will be other times when the sky turns partly cloudy, given the fact that there will be a loss of destabilization, as heating is lost when the sun goes down. With times of partly cloudy sky, temperatures will be able to fall. In the urban areas and along the shoreline, readings will be in the low 30s. In more rural inland locations, expect lows to be in the upper 20s.

Snow showers early, then partly sunny

Expect snowflakes in the air at some point tomorrow morning. A small “ripple” in the wind pattern around the storm to our northeast will help create an area of scattered snow showers over Maine, New Hampshire and northeastern Massachusetts before dawn. These showers will move southwest into Connecticut sometime right after sunrise, possibly coating the ground with under an inch of snow. Due to the scattered nature and the fast pace of these showers, we do not expect too much trouble from them in terms of poor travel. Not all towns will have accumulations. At the same time, the atmosphere will turn colder. Highs on Sunday will only range from the 30s in the hills towns to the lower 40s elsewhere. There will be a brisk northerly breeze as well. While we should see a few intervals of sunshine, there will be plenty of cloud cover most of the day.

NEXT WEEK

Sunny start Monday & Tuesday

Pleasant weather is in store Monday and Tuesday. A high pressure system will build southward into New England early next week and it will sit over the region for a couple of days. The result will be a mostly sunny sky. The chilly air will gradually modify: Monday morning will be cold with temperatures in the 20s, but afternoon highs will be in the 40s. The mercury will dip into the 20s again Monday night due to the combination of clear skies and light winds but Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will likely reach 50-55 thanks to strong early spring sunshine.

Showers Wednesday

Although most of the day will be dry, Wednesday may end up being a little wet, especially later in the afternoon. An approaching front will first bring a cloudier sky, then a few rain showers into the region. Despite this transition, there will be enough sunshine to boost temperatures well into the 50s, if not to possibly near 60 degrees in a few towns.

Spring weather Thursday

Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week. Within a southwesterly flow, we will have wind carrying warmer air into the region. It will also, however, be bringing enough moisture with it to initiate intervals of clouds and a few isolated rain showers. Despite the imperfect sky, weather guidance insists we have an atmosphere that could support high sin the 60s Thursday afternoon.

Pleasant Friday & Saturday

The weather will turn brighter Friday and Saturday. As high pressure builds into the region, sunshine will help to boost afternoon temperatures into the very pleasant 50s.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

