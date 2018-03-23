Sunny, but cool/breezy to start the week... soon: milder but a bit unsettled

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

There are NO major [storm-related] weather headlines for the immediate future, for a change!

The week is off to a cool and dry start, with high pressure in control we'll see ample sunshine through the afternoon hours. Temperatures today remain a bit below average (normal high is 52), with highs between 45 and 50; additionally, a breeze will make it feel chillier. Then, tomorrow will be near normal with highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday through Friday could be a bit unsettled. While not a washout, the timeframe features some on-and-off chances for rain (isolate in nature Wednesday and then in the morning Friday). For the weekend, a storm system looks to impact CT – however, timing is uncertain right now, half of it could be wet while the other half dry and comfortable.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

Sunny Start Today & Tomorrow

Pleasant weather is in store for today and tomorrow. A high pressure system will build southward into New England and it will sit over the region for a couple of days. The result will be a mostly sunny sky. The chilly air will slowly modify over these two days: It's chilly out there this morning with temperatures in the 20s, but afternoon highs will be in the middle and upper 40s. The mercury will dip into the 20s again tonight due to the combination of clear skies and light winds, but temperatures will likely reach 50-55 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

Showers Wednesday

We may have a little “weather trouble” Wednesday, especially in the morning. Cold air will establish itself Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. As a new area of low pressure approaches from the west and brings precipitation, it may interact with the cold air to form a little bit of an icy mix during the morning Wednesday, especially in the valley locations of northwestern Connecticut. By afternoon, the air will warm everywhere and transition any showers of an icy mix to just “garden variety” rain showers. The day will be cooler and raw, with an easterly wind holding temperatures in the 40s.

Spring weather Thursday

Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week. As a southwesterly flow develops, warmer air will move into the region. It will also, however, be bringing enough moisture with it to initiate intervals of clouds and a few isolated rain showers. Despite the showers, weather guidance insists we have an atmosphere that could support highs in the 60s Thursday afternoon, and we have no reason to argue at this point.

Pleasant Friday & Saturday

Friday looks mostly cloudy with showers, and then it should turn brighter on Saturday. As high pressure builds into the region, sunshine will help to boost afternoon temperatures into the very pleasant 50s.

Rain possible Easter Sunday, April 1st

A storm system will bring rain on Easter Sunday. As it looks now, the track will be far enough northwest for all precipitation to be plain rain.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

