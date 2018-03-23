Sunshine returns Monday

SHOWERS END TONIGHT

The showers and clouds that have persisted today will start to go away tonight. The low pressure center and its associated unstable air wil shift to the southeast and drier, more stable air will replace it. Especially after midnight, expect the clouds to diminish and for the rain and snow showers to dissipate. Given enough clearing toward dawn, low temperatures will go down into the 20s in inland areas and into the low 30s along the shoreline.

NEXT WEEK

Sunny start Monday & Tuesday

Pleasant weather is in store Monday and Tuesday. A high pressure system will build southward into New England early next week and it will sit over the region for a couple of days. The result will be a mostly sunny sky. The chilly air will slowly modify over these two days: Monday morning will be cold with temperatures in the 20s, but afternoon highs will be in the middle and upper 40s. The mercury will dip into the 20s again Monday night due to the combination of clear skies and light winds, but temperatures will likely reach 50-55 Tuesday afternoon.

Showers Wednesday

We may have a little “weather trouble” Wednesday. Cold air will establish itself Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. As a new area of low pressure approaches from the west and brings precipitation, it may interact with the cold air to form a little bit of an icy mix during the morning Wednesday, especially in the valley locations of northwestern Connecticut. By afternoon, the air will warm everywhere and transition any showers of an icy mix to just “garden variety” rain. The day will be cooler and raw, with an easterly wind holding temperatures in the 40s.

Spring weather Thursday

Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week. Within a southwesterly flow developing, we will have wind carrying warmer air into the region. It will also, however, be bringing enough moisture with it to initiate intervals of clouds and a few isolated rain showers. Despite the imperfect sky, weather guidance insists we have an atmosphere that could support high sin the 60s Thursday afternoon, and we have no reason to argue at this point.

Pleasant Friday & Saturday

The weather will turn brighter Friday and Saturday. As high pressure builds into the region, sunshine will help to boost afternoon temperatures into the very pleasant 50s.

Rain possible Easter Sunday, April 1st

A storm system will bring rain on Easter Sunday. As it looks now, the track will be far enough northwest for all precipitation to be plain rain.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”